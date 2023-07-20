Unplayable Podcast: Starc's crazy-good Old Trafford record

Warner, Labuschagne, Smith, Head and Marsh all looked in great touch with the bat - but none of Australia's top order could convert their start into a big score.

After being sent in Australia finished on 8-299, with Stuart Broad's 600th Test wicket and Jonny Bairstow's catch (!) highlighting another day where both sides seemed intent on not taking the advantage.

But it's Mitch Starc's sensational record with the bat in Manchester will give Australian fans hope.

Join Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron to recap all the action from Old Trafford.

This episode brought to you by Qantas, Spirit of Australia.

