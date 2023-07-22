Unplayable Pod: Belligerent Bairstow bashes not out 99

Jonny Bairstow bashed a belligerent 99 not out on another high-octane day of Ashes cricket in Manchester.

Australia will be hoping the heavens open on days four and five with England holding a 162-run lead and only needing another six wickets to bowl the Aussies out.

Join Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron to recap another tough day for the visitors which included plenty of highlights for the hosts.

This episode brought to you by Qantas, Spirit of Australia.

You can also listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you like to listen.