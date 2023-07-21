Unplayable Podcast: Full force of Bazball on display

Over 400 runs were scored on day two in Manchester and in good news for England fans, almost all of them were scored by the home side.

Zak Crawley (189), Joe Root (84) and Moeen Ali (54) did the bulk of the damage as England finished the second day 67 runs to the good.

Join Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron to recap what went right for England and what went wrong for Australia.

This episode brought to you by Qantas, Spirit of Australia.

