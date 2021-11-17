Unplayable Podcast: George Bailey discusses his Ashes selections
The Unplayable Podcast speaks to Australia's chairman of selectors George Bailey to discuss the 15 players selected to take on England and the 11 'A' players who just missed out
cricket.com.au
17 November 2021, 05:49 PM AEST
Chairman of selectors George Bailey is the special guest on this week's edition of the Unplayable Podcast, to chat through Australia's 15-man squad to take on England in the Ashes.
In it Bailey discusses the positions of Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja and Travis Head and heaps praise on the 'modern-day Andy Bichel', Michael Neser.
You can also listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
Vodafone Men's Ashes v England
Tour Matches
Nov 23-25: England v England Lions, Brisbane
Nov 30 – Dec 3: England v England Lions, Brisbane
Dec 1-3: Australian intra-squad match, Brisbane
Dec 9-12: Australia A v England Lions, Brisbane
Tests
First Test: December 8-12, The Gabba
Second Test: December 16-20, Adelaide Oval
Third Test: December 26-30, MCG
Fourth Test: January 5-9, SCG
Fifth Test: January 14-18, Perth Stadium