Unplayable Podcast: George Bailey discusses his Ashes selections

Chairman of selectors George Bailey is the special guest on this week's edition of the Unplayable Podcast, to chat through Australia's 15-man squad to take on England in the Ashes.

In it Bailey discusses the positions of Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja and Travis Head and heaps praise on the 'modern-day Andy Bichel', Michael Neser.

Vodafone Men's Ashes v England

Tour Matches

Nov 23-25: England v England Lions, Brisbane

Nov 30 – Dec 3: England v England Lions, Brisbane

Dec 1-3: Australian intra-squad match, Brisbane

Dec 9-12: Australia A v England Lions, Brisbane

Tests

First Test: December 8-12, The Gabba

Second Test: December 16-20, Adelaide Oval

Third Test: December 26-30, MCG

Fourth Test: January 5-9, SCG

Fifth Test: January 14-18, Perth Stadium