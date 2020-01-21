KFC BBL|09
Unplayable Podcast: George Bailey, This Is Your Life
An in-depth chat with one of the great characters in Australian cricket and soon-to-be national selector
Cricket Network
21 January 2020, 09:22 AM AEST
On this special episode of the Unplayable Podcast, cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris goes through the career of a former Australia captain, undefeated Test cricketer, World Cup winner, self-proclaimed whitewash wizard, ambidextrous thrower, unorthodox batter, natural redhead and soon to be national selector, George Bailey. The Unplayable Podcast is brought to you by Mastercard.