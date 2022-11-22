Unplayable Podcast: Maxwell on 'freak' injury, Test ambitions

Australia allrounder Glenn Maxwell details his shocking leg injury and chats about recovery, future goals and the Test team

cricket.com.au

22 November 2022, 04:13 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo