Unplayable Podcast: Hazlewood hungry for Indian summer

This week cricket.com.au journalists Sam Ferris and Louis Cameron discuss the retirement of Shane Watson (00:50) before Sam chats to Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood from Dubai about his season with CSK (05:41), his pick for the IPL (11:14), going from bubble to bubble (14:05), preparing to take on India (17:55), young guns Will Pucovski and Cameron Green (28:50) and how he gets the dirt on his teammates without being on social media (36:10). Sam and Louis then review round three of the Marsh Sheffield Shield (37:28)

Listen on Spotify here!