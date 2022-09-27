Unplayable Podcast: Silk's '22-23 season preview

Newly appointed all-format captain for Tasmania Jordan Silk joins Josh Schonafinger and Jack Paynter on the Unplayable Podcast to chat all things Tigers and Sixers.

The right hander talks about his off-season travels and ventures (1:00), recapping Tasmania’s unlucky previous season (3:40), his career-best summer (6:00), Australian aspirations (9:15), Tassie’s pre-season (13:30), expectations for the upcoming summer (18:55), the Sixers and the BBL draft (20:28).

Jack and Josh then chat (23:21) about Tassie's fortunes, squad and what to expect from the Tigers.

Did you know you can watch the podcast on YouTube here?

