KFC BBL|09

Unplayable Podcast: Hazlewood picks BBL Final opponent

Fast bowler breaks down both the Thunder and the Stars and why his Sydney Sixers have dominated this summer

Cricket Network

4 February 2020, 05:06 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo