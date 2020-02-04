KFC BBL|09
Unplayable Podcast: Hazlewood picks BBL Final opponent
Fast bowler breaks down both the Thunder and the Stars and why his Sydney Sixers have dominated this summer
4 February 2020, 05:06 PM AEST
On this week's episode, Australia and Sydney Sixers fast bowler Josh Hazlewood chats to cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris about the Stars v Thunder BBL Challenger Final and the Grand Final at the SCG, but not before Australia's selectors named the T20 and ODI squads for the tour of South Africa. The Unplayable Podcast is brought to you by Mastercard.