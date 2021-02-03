Unplayable Podcast: BBL Finals with Jason Gillespie

India celebrate a win for the ages at the Gabba

Adelaide Strikers coach and former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie chats with cricket.com.au reporter Sam Ferris about the Strikers' season (00:47), the players who impressed this summer (01:48), life in the BBL bubble (07:56), the two remaining finals and Dizzy's tip to win the title (10:59) before discussing the new BBL rules and potential tweaks that could be made (15:57).

