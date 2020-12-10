KFC BBL|10
Unplayable Podcast: Marcus Stoinis previews BBL|10
All you need to know, and some stuff you probably didn't need, about the Big Bash season is covered in this huge episode
Cricket Network
10 December 2020, 09:30 AM AEST
Reigning KFC BBL Player of the Tournament and Melbourne Stars allrounder Marcus Stoinis joins cricket.com.au's Sam Ferris to preview season 10 of the KFC BBL. Everything you need to know about this season of the Big Bash is covered, with a breakdown of every team, the new rules, the players you'd want to hit a six off the last ball or bowl a dot ball, the best fielders, pound-for-pound players and the Flex Factor of each club.