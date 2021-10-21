Unplayable Podcast: Bumper T20 World Cup preview

Cricket.com.au duo Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron share the new ball and only occasionally stray into half-volley length in this bumper preview of Australia's upcoming T20 World Cup campaign.

After recapping Australia's warm-up matches (0:43), they pose (and sometimes answer) all your burning questions (3.48), pick their best XIs (15.20), look at how Australia's opponents are faring (19.50) before a quick game of play or leave it (29.35).

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts: