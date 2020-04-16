Unplayable Podcast: Lockdown with Peter Siddle

On this week's episode, cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris and Aussie paceman Kane Richardson chat to former Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle.

Episode rundown:

00:00 - How Pete has been keeping busy in isolation

08:30 - Pete addresses his playing future

12:30 - Pete's thoughts on 'The Test' doco

15:00 - Pete reflects on his career highlights

35:20 - Pete picks his best Test XI from opposition players

49:00 - Pete tries to beat his own quiz score from last Ashes series