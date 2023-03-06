Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

Unplayable Podcast: Marsh Cup final with Ashton Turner

The one-day cup comes down to Western Australia v South Australia and WA captain Ashton Turner joins the podcast

cricket.com.au

6 March 2023, 05:00 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo