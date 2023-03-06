Unplayable Podcast: Marsh Cup final with Ashton Turner

Is it going to be WA to go back-to-back in the Marsh One-Day Cup? Or can the Redbacks upset the home side?

The chat with Ashton Turner kicks off at 16:48, but before then Josh Schonafinger and Jack Paynter look back at the highs and lows of the season, the standout performers and key players in the final.

Did you know you can watch some episodes of the podcast on YouTube here?

You can also listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you like to listen.