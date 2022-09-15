Unplayable Podcast: Renshaw's 22-23 season preview

Queensland Bulls batter (and 'part-time allrounder') Matt Renshaw joins Josh Schonafinger and Jack Paynter on the Unplayable Podcast to discuss what lays ahead for the upcoming season.

Renshaw talks about his winter with Somerset (1:30), his preferred batting position (2:35), playing Peter Siddle (5:55), Harry Potter (7:00), goals for the upcoming season (11:50), Queensland’s spin depth (14:20) and their pace depth (18:28) and his own bowling (19:38).

Did you know you can watch the podcast on YouTube here?

You can also listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you like to listen.