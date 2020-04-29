Unplayable Podcast: Lockdown with Mike Hussey
The Australian great talks cricket, career and who really is 'Mr Cricket'
Cricket Network
29 April 2020, 07:05 AM AEST
This week's episode features champion batter Mike 'Mr Cricket' Hussey, who speaks to cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris and fast bowler Kane Richardson about how he's spending his time in isolation, his wonderful career, greatest opponents and takes on the quiz.
00:00 – How Kane and Mike have been spending isolation
02:10 – Mike explains how he is conducting the review at South Australia
08:30 – Mike goes over his career, starting with having to wait for his international debut
12:00 – Mike's reflections of Amazing Adelaide and the aftermath in the changerooms
14:35 – What it was like facing McGrath, Warne, Lee, Johnson in the nets
17:22 – Mike re-lives his incredible hundred batting with Glenn McGrath in the Boxing Day Test
20:00 – Mike on when he was at the peak of his powers
22:45 – Mike picks his 'Best of Enemies' XI
30:35 – Mike takes on a quiz about his own career