Unplayable Podcast: Lockdown with Mike Hussey

This week's episode features champion batter Mike 'Mr Cricket' Hussey, who speaks to cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris and fast bowler Kane Richardson about how he's spending his time in isolation, his wonderful career, greatest opponents and takes on the quiz.

Episode rundown

00:00 – How Kane and Mike have been spending isolation

02:10 – Mike explains how he is conducting the review at South Australia

08:30 – Mike goes over his career, starting with having to wait for his international debut

12:00 – Mike's reflections of Amazing Adelaide and the aftermath in the changerooms

14:35 – What it was like facing McGrath, Warne, Lee, Johnson in the nets

17:22 – Mike re-lives his incredible hundred batting with Glenn McGrath in the Boxing Day Test

20:00 – Mike on when he was at the peak of his powers

22:45 – Mike picks his 'Best of Enemies' XI

30:35 – Mike takes on a quiz about his own career