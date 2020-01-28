KFC BBL|09
Unplayable Podcast: Mr Cricket previews BBL Finals
Hussey picks his BBL|09 winner and the unusual route they take to the title
28 January 2020
On this week's episode cricket.com.au reporter Sam Ferris chat to Australia fast bowler Mitch Starc about his recent trip to India and look ahead to what's coming up in 2020. We then hear from champions batter Mike Hussey to preview the KFC BBL Finals and chat about the Big Appeal charity match for bushfire relief. The Unplayable Podcast is brought to you by Mastercard.