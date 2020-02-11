KFC BBL|09
Unplayable Podcast: Henriques recaps Sixers' BBL triumph
Sixers captain breaks down the win over the Stars as he prepares for the return of the Shield comp
Cricket Network
11 February 2020, 03:07 PM AEST
On this week's episode, cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris is joined by Sydney Sixers skipper and NSW allrounder Moises Henriques to recap the Australian Cricket Awards, wrap up the KFC BBL season and look ahead to the second half of the Marsh Sheffield Shield competition. The Unplayable Podcast is brought to you by Mastercard.