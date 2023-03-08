Unplayable Podcast: Nathan Lyon, fourth Test preview

Nathan Lyon's 8-64 in the second innings in Indore (to go with three in the first innings) proved to be a match-winning performance for Australia.

Here the champion off-spinner joins Louis Cameron to discuss the challenges of bowling spin in India, the new Aussie spinners on the block, expecting a "bloody loud" fourth Test in Ahmedabad and the now-confirm reality of playing in the World Test Championship final in London in June.

The fourth Test between India and Australia will see a humongous crowd fill the revamped gargantuan stadium in Ahmedabad, will be attended by prime ministers Anthony Albanese and Narendra Modi, and could still be played on one of two pitches.

Louis Cameron is in the state of Gujarat for the Test finale and details Josh Schonafinger and all the latest on what's been happening since the Aussies hit back in the third Test in Indore.

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: India won by six wickets

March 1-5: Australia won by nine wickets

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

All matches broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat