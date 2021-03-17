Unplayable Podcast: In-depth with Riley Meredith

This week cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris has an in-depth chat with Australia, Tasmania and Hurricanes fast bowler Riley Meredith, starting with his junior days (01:00), early days with Tasmania (05:41), professional debut (09:00), his first taste of the KFC BBL (17:00), his glorious moustache and compliments from Shane Warne (22:50), his international debut in NZ (27:35), "What Would Elton Do?" (34:50) and saving the domestic season (38:20)

