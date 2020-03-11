Unplayable Podcast: Go inside Australia's cricket doco
Meet the 'invisible man' of the new documentary series 'The Test' that begins streaming on Amazon Prime this week
Cricket Network
11 March 2020, 05:08 PM AEST
Cricket.com.au's Sam Ferris and Callum Kanoniuk discuss Australia's epic ICC Women's T20 World Cup win before chatting to Andre 'The Doc' Mauger, who has travelled with the Australian Men's Cricket Team for the past 18 months filming for The Test, Amazon Prime's new cricket documentary which launches this week.