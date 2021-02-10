Unplayable Podcast: Abbott, Healy on BBL and The Record

India celebrate a win for the ages at the Gabba

Sydney Sixers fast bowler Sean Abbott and NSW Breakers captain Alyssa Healy join cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris this week. First, Abbott revisits the Sydney Sixers' KFC BBL win over the Perth Scorchers and the epic celebrations (01:05) before Healy discusses NSW's upcoming WNCL season and the new Amazon cricket documentary 'The Record', which covers Australia's dramatic T20 World Cup win in 2020 (16:18).

