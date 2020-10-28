Unplayable Podcast: Abbott chats Shield, selection and being 'MJ'

New South Wales fast bowler Sean Abbott joins cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris to discuss his brilliant start to the Marsh Sheffield Shield season (02:30), where he sits on the Australian pecking order (13:35), how he gave himself the nickname 'MJ' and how it has backfired (23:51). Cricket.com.au's Shield savant Louis Cameron then comes on to review Round 2 and preview Round 3 of the Sheffield Shield (28:00) before we finish with a quick look at the three squads India named for their upcoming tour of Australia (55:00).

Abbott defies Shield run fest to take six against WA

Listen on Spotify here!