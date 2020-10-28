Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Unplayable Podcast: Abbott chats Shield, selection and being 'MJ'

Plus find out who is Abbott's most difficult customer as the Blues barista

Cricket Network

28 October 2020, 08:41 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo