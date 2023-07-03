Unplayable Podcast: Bairstow's blunder, Stokes' six-fest

On day five of the second Ashes Test at Lord's we saw a level of hostility never-before-seen at the 'home of cricket' after a 'controversial' move that claimed Jonny Bairstow's wicket riled up the local crowd and the English team.

Ben Stokes played one of those innings, sending nine sixes into the crowd before he fell for 155, consigning England to defeat.

And the MCC members were not to be outdone, getting involved in a verbal altercation with the Australian team as they passed through the Long Room for lunch.

Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron wrap up another brilliant day of cricket that had more than its fair share of spiteful moments.

