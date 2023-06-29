Men's Ashes 2023

Unplayable Podcast: Smith right at home at Lord's

England went with four quicks and chose to bowl first but Australia will be the happiest after day one

cricket.com.au

29 June 2023, 05:46 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo