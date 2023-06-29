Unplayable Podcast: Smith right at home at Lord's

Half-centuries to Steve Smith (85no), David Warner (66) and Travis Head (77) have Australia in a very strong position after day one of the Lord's Test, despite being inserted by England captain Ben Stokes at the toss.

We had rain delays, glorious cover drives and even a Joe Root bouncer (!) on a fascinating opening to the second Ashes Test.

Join hosts Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron to recap the first day in north London.

Want to get in touch with the show? Click here to leave your feedback.

This episode brought to you by Qantas, Spirit of Australia.

You can also listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you like to listen.