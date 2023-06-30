Unplayable Podcast: Aussie quicks bring the heat

The final session on day two at Lord's had a bit of everything: Ben Duckett out in the 90s, a dropped catch, a bouncer barrage from Australia and crucially, an injury to Nathan Lyon.

England ended the day 138 runs behind Australia with Harry Brook and Ben Stokes withstanding the Aussies' new tactic.

Join hosts Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron to recap the second day at Lord's.

