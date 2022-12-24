Unplayable Podcast: Lance Morris' road to the Test squad

Fast bowler Lance Morris explains what it's like to be thrust into the Australian Test squad, the ins and outs of bowling fast and the origins of the nickname 'Wild Thing'.

The interview with Morris begins in the player below at 15:08. Before that Louis Cameron and Josh Schonafinger look ahead to the second NRMA Insurance Test match between Australia and South Africa, also known as the Boxing Day Test, also known as David Warner's 100th Test.

Did you know you can watch some episodes of the podcast on YouTube here?

You can also listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you like to listen.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

Dec 17-21: First Test: Australia won by six wickets

Dec 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

Buy #AUSvSA Test tickets here