Unplayable Podcast: Lockdown with Shane Watson

On this week's episode, cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris chats to former Australia allrounder Shane Watson.

Episode rundown

00:00 – Shane explains what he's been up to in isolation

02:40 – Shane talks about his new venture, T20Stars.com and his unreal podcast chat with Sir Vivian Richards

14:30 – Shane's advice for aspiring T20 stars

16:45 – Shane puts his hat on as ACA president and provides an update from the players' perspective on how they're handling the coronavirus pandemic

19:45 – We go into Shane's playing career, starting with his debut as a 20-year-old in 2002

27:50 – Shane on the best captain/s he's played under

28:50 – Shane opens up on his emotional first IPL season

31:50 – Shane speaks about the peak of his career

36:45 – Shane re-lives the tumultuous 2015 India tour

40:10 – Shane on the 2013-14 Ashes clean sweep

42:40 – Shane reveals the most cherished moment of his career

44:00 – Shane's redemption hundred in the 2018 IPL final

48:00 – Shane picks a squad of the best players he's played against in Test cricket

51:55 – Shane nominates the players he wished he's played against

53:10 – Shane takes on a quiz all about his own career