Unplayable Podcast: Inside the IPL with Shane Watson

Former Australia allrounder and Chennai Super Kings opener Shane Watson takes us inside the IPL bubble (1:22), talks about the technical adjustment he made that has led to brutal results (6:00), tells us the players who have him impressed him (11:00), the teams to beat (14:45), how the IPL has changed over the years (18:05) and how he's been keeping busy and mentally fresh (23:40) before cricket.com.au journalists Louis Cameron and Sam Ferris preview the upcoming Marsh Sheffield Shield season (28:30)

Listen on Spotify here!