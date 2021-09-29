The Unplayable Podcast: Shield drama and that no-ball
Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron recap the incredible ODI series between Australia and India and discuss the Sheffield Shield postponement
cricket.com.au
29 September 2021, 08:54 AM AEST
In the season-opening episode, cricket.com.au's Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron discuss the postponed Sheffield Shield match in Brisbane and review the brilliant ODI series between Australia and India, including THAT no-ball.
They also try to predict Australia's Test XI for the Gold Coast Test and recap the start to the men's domestic season including looking at the Redbacks' chances of success this summer.