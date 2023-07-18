Unplayable Podcast: Smith's happy Manchester memories

Steve Smith has 401 runs in two Tests in Manchester (including a 211 last time out) so it's no wonder he's eager to get back into the middle at Old Trafford!

The Aussie No.4 is the special guest on this episode of the Unplayable Podcast where he chats through his 100th Test, the England quicks, his best Test centuries and his love of tennis.

The interview with Smith begins at 10:00 and before that Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron go through what they know about teams and the pitch for the vital fourth Ashes Test.

This episode brought to you by Qantas, Spirit of Australia.

