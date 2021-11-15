Unplayable Podcast: Did anyone see that coming?

Australia clinched the men's T20 World Cup for the first time with a resounding victory over New Zealand and cricket.com.au's Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron, like a lot of the nation, stayed up past stupid o'clock to witness history.

On this episode they recap Mitch Marsh's coming of age, the comeback of David Warner and the beauty of Ruben Trumpelmann.

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Oct 23: Australia beat South Africa by five wickets

Oct 28: Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Oct 30: England beat Australia by eight wickets

Nov 4: Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Nov 6: Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets

Semi-finals

Nov 10: New Zealand beat England by five wickets

Nov 11: Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets

Final

Nov 14: Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets