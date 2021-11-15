ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Unplayable Podcast: Did anyone see that coming?

Written off by many leading into the tournament, Australia are T20 World Cup champions! Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron recap a memorable night in Dubai and dissect Australia's maiden men's T20 crown

cricket.com.au

15 November 2021, 06:56 AM AEST

