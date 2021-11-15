ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021
Unplayable Podcast: Did anyone see that coming?
Written off by many leading into the tournament, Australia are T20 World Cup champions! Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron recap a memorable night in Dubai and dissect Australia's maiden men's T20 crown
15 November 2021, 06:56 AM AEST
Australia clinched the men's T20 World Cup for the first time with a resounding victory over New Zealand and cricket.com.au's Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron, like a lot of the nation, stayed up past stupid o'clock to witness history.
On this episode they recap Mitch Marsh's coming of age, the comeback of David Warner and the beauty of Ruben Trumpelmann.
2021 Men's T20 World Cup
Australia's squad
Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams
Oct 23: Australia beat South Africa by five wickets
Oct 28: Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets
Oct 30: England beat Australia by eight wickets
Nov 4: Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets
Nov 6: Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets
Semi-finals
Nov 10: New Zealand beat England by five wickets
Nov 11: Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets
Final