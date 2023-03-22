Unplayable Podcast: Teague Wyllie's chance at back-to-back

The final match of the Australian summer is the Marsh Sheffield Shield final and it starts this Thursday between Western Australia and Victoria.

Teenage batter Teague Wyllie is the special guest and the chat with him starts at 22:32.

Josh Schonafinger and Jack Paynter look back at the action-packed Shield season and preview what promises to be an awesome five-day final at the WACA.

