Unplayable Podcast: Is 2023 getting into 2005 territory?

Three brilliant Ashes Tests in a row, but this one went the way of England!

England's three inclusions of Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali all played important roles for the hosts who avoided a 3-0 scoreline much to the delight of the Headingley crowd.

Join Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron to hear how it all played out on day four in Leeds.

This episode brought to you by Qantas, Spirit of Australia.

You can also listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you like to listen.