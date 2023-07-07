Men's Ashes 2023

Unplayable Podcast: Comeback kid Marsh steals the show

Mitch Marsh and Mark Wood both played their first matches of this Ashes series but both stole the show with brilliant performances

cricket.com.au

7 July 2023, 05:41 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo