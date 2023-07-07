Unplayable Podcast: Comeback kid Marsh steals the show

Mitch Marsh, take a bow. Mark Wood, take one too.

The opening day of the third Ashes Test in Leeds was dominated by two players who were yet to feature in the series - Marsh, who struck a rollicking run-a-ball century and Wood, who bowled as fast as anyone ever has in England (since records began)!

Plenty to discuss as wickets tumbled (13 in all) and Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron were there to recap it all for you.

This episode brought to you by Qantas, Spirit of Australia.

