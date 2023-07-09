Unplayable Podcast: 25 overs of mayhem in soggy Leeds

Gumboots and umbrellas were far more useful at Headingley today than cricket bats and balls ... until about 5pm that is!

Six hours went by with no play (thanks rain) before 25.1 overs were squeezed in at the very end of day three in Leeds.

Travis Head channelled his inner Ben Stokes to give Australia a shot at an early Ashes wrap-up but the visitors couldn't find the breakthrough before play ended at 7:30pm.

Josh Schonafinger (party shirt) and Louis Cameron (former fast bowler) recap a truncated day in northern England.

