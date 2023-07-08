Men's Ashes 2023

Unplayable Podcast: Cummins' brilliance must be recognised

Australia will be hoping for another big stand from Mitch Marsh and Travis Head after their captain finished with six wickets in England's first innings

cricket.com.au

8 July 2023, 05:49 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo