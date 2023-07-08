Men's Ashes 2023
Unplayable Podcast: Cummins' brilliance must be recognised
Australia will be hoping for another big stand from Mitch Marsh and Travis Head after their captain finished with six wickets in England's first innings
8 July 2023, 05:49 AM AEST
24 wickets have tumbled in only two days at Leeds - and which way this one is going is bloody tough to predict!
And can we just recognise how good Pat Cummins is at bowling?!
Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron recap another enthralling day of the Ashes.
