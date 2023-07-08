Unplayable Podcast: Cummins' brilliance must be recognised

24 wickets have tumbled in only two days at Leeds - and which way this one is going is bloody tough to predict!

And can we just recognise how good Pat Cummins is at bowling?!

Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron recap another enthralling day of the Ashes.

This episode brought to you by Qantas, Spirit of Australia.

You can also listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you like to listen.