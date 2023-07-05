Unplayable Podcast: Stumping hysteria, Steve Smith's 100th

It seems all anybody wants to do is talk about the Jonny Bairstow stumping!

But, with the Leeds Test just around the corner it's time to shift our focus to the next match, one that could decide the outcome of this series.

England have confirmed (since recording this episode) their XI - which is the expected side discussed on the show.

QUICK SINGLE Three changes for England ahead of must-win third Test

And Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron pay tribute to Steve Smith, who will play his 100th Test this week at Headingley.

