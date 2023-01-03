Unplayable Podcast: Renshaw reflects on SCG Test recall

Called into the Australian Test squad for the first time in almost five years, Matthew Renshaw isn't taking anything for granted.

The left hander made his only Test century to date at the SCG in 2017 and on the eve of this year's New Year's Test Renshaw joins the Unplayable Podcast to chat through his return, his changes, his new baby and that Michael Neser catch.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

First Test: Australia won by six wickets

Second Test: Australia won by an innings and 182 runs

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

