Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Unplayable Podcast: Renshaw reflects on SCG Test recall

Matthew Renshaw is back in the Test squad and returns to a ground where he has very happy memories

cricket.com.au

3 January 2023, 07:00 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo