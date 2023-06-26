Unplayable Podcast: Travis Head reflects on Edgbaston win

Coming off a half-century in Australia's thrilling two-wicket victory at Edgbaston, Travis Head joins the Unplayable Podcast to go through all the talking points.

From spending lots of time in front of the Hollies Stand, to taking on Moeen Ali, and plenty more, Head (from 10:33) shares his thoughts on the terrific opening to the 2023 Ashes series.

Before that, hosts Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron preview the second Test from the bleachers at Lord's and discuss the potential XI changes for both sides.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood