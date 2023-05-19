Unplayable Podcast: Tackling Bazball with Trent Copeland

Trent Copeland took the path less travelled to professional cricket but finished with career with Tests, titles and stacks of wickets to his name.

The NSW legend chats to Josh Schonafinger and Jack Paynter about his wild ride from behind the stumps to behind the microphone.

Later on in the episode, Copeland shares his analysis on the men's domestic squad changes begins (30:00) and previews the Ashes (47:30).

