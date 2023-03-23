Unplayable Pod: Sutherland's shot at final redemption

Victoria fell short in last year's Marsh Sheffield Shield final.

But against the same opponent, at the same venue, they have the chance to make amends in this weekend.

Will Sutherland, who has been an undefeated stand-in captain for the Vics this season, joins Jack Paynter to look ahead to the season finale against Western Australia.

Did you know you can watch some episodes of the podcast on YouTube here?

You can also listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you like to listen.