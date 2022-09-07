Unplayable Podcast: Sutho previews the Vics' summer
Will Sutherland from Victoria and the Renegades is the first guest of the Unplayable Podcast for 2022-23 as he looks ahead to the bumper season

7 September 2022, 05:17 PM AEST
Victorian and freshly re-signed Melbourne Renegades bowling allrounder Will Sutherland joins Josh Schonafinger and Jack Paynter to preview his sides' chances for the upcoming season.
Will speaks about his pre-season (1:11), the Shield final (2:22), the temptation to head to County cricket (4:45), his new Renegades contract (5:46), Victoria’s pace attack (7:05), players to watch (8:30), Will Pucovski (11:48), comparisons to Annabel (13:00), the mullet (16:00) and much more.
