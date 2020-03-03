ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020
Unplayable Podcast: World Cup semi-finals preview
A look at Australia's path to the semi-finals and who might replace the injured Ellyse Perry
Cricket Network
3 March 2020, 05:56 PM AEST
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals are upon us! To preview Australia's semi-final clash, cricket.com.au women's editor Laura Jolly chats to Sam Ferris about the tournament-ending injury to Ellyse Perry, who might replace her, the Wolf, and the big names of the final four teams. The Unplayable Podcast is brought to you by Mastercard.