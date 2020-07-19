Squad goals: How your club is shaping up for WBBL|06

With a schedule announced and the contract embargo lifted, we take a club-by-club look through the WBBL to see how things are placed

Laura Jolly

19 July 2020, 05:26 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo