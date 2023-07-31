Men's Ashes 2023

Ageless Khawaja chases yet more history

Australia's veteran opener needs seven more runs in his final innings of the series to put his name alongside Bradman

cricket.com.au

31 July 2023, 10:38 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo