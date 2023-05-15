Khawaja to head to daunting UK with 'low expectations'

Usman Khawaja says experience has taught him there should be "low expectations" for Australia's top-order batters in the forthcoming Ashes series in England.

Australia fly out at the end of next week to play India in the World Test Championship final at The Oval in London from June 7, while the Ashes kicks off on June 16 in Birmingham, with the men in Baggy Green looking to claim their first series triumph in the UK since 2001.

Khawaja played three Ashes Tests on the 2013 tour as a 26-year-old, and another three as a 32-year-old in 2019, but was axed before the end of both series, the latter of which was a famously difficult tour for top-order batters on both sides.

In England, he averages 19.66 from those six matches, which is in stark contrast to his form of recent times; since his latest recall to the Test side in January 2022, he has scored 1,608 runs at 69.91 in 16 Tests.

Despite that run of form, the left-hander knows just how difficult a Test series in the UK can be for top-order batters, particularly with England still being able to call upon evergreen pace pair James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

"England is, in my opinion, the toughest place in the world to bat for a top three batsman, plain and simple," Khawaja said today in Brisbane. "New ball is tough work, but then you get some (weather) conditions, and it's a bit of luck involved in it, too; sometimes you get the other team out, then suddenly the clouds roll over ... other times you're out there and it's nice and sunny.

"If I've learned anything, it's work hard, train hard, (and) if you're going to England, go with low expectations, and then just work on every game one at a time, because you are going to fail as a batsman. But when you do score, you try to cash in as much as you can."

The 36-year-old also said he feels national selectors have in the past been too hasty to pick in-form players, and cited his own axing four years ago as a prime example of that trend.

"I felt like I was still in the top six batsmen in Australia," he said. "I've proven that over the years in first-class cricket; if you look at my record … I've been dropped seven times, and that's just Test cricket … and I've come back.

"Over the last 10 years, I think (selectors have) been very reactive, and the media itself is also reactive.

"As a cricketer, you're going to fail one, two or three games, that's very normal, and then you score runs, and then you'll fail, and then your score runs. It's just a cycle of cricket.

"So I've always been big on just picking your best players and sticking with them, because they'll score you the most runs consistently, and I think over the years with selection for Australian cricket, we have chased our tail a little bit, trying to pick players 'in form'.

"But form is 100 per cent temporary, class is not.

"I think the new selectors (with chair George Bailey), and with Andrew McDonald at the top (as head coach), they've both experienced that too, and they understand that part of the game, hence why there's a lot more stability, and selecting and picking players and sticking with them, and I'm all for it – I love it."

Khawaja made at least one start in each of his three Ashes Tests in 2019, and was unlucky to be squeezed out of the side when Steve Smith returned from a concussion layoff and his replacement, Marnus Labuschagne, immediately hit form.

The Queensland skipper then spent more than two years on the outer before returning in the 2022 New Year's Test with a pair of hundreds. He heads to England this time around as a seasoned campaigner, with 60 Tests and 14 centuries to his name.

"I feel like I'm a better player than I was 10 years ago," he said. "I have more experience than I did back then. But … there's no guarantees – Anderson, Broad, they're unbelievable bowlers, they're tough work at the start.

"I guess the other side is, that's what makes it so awesome when you do score runs and you contribute to a winning team – which hopefully I'll do, and others will do over there – when you do it against guys like Broad and Anderson in England, it's just that much more satisfying."