'Need to be careful': Aussies warned about spin stocks

Usman Khawaja discusses how he uses leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson at Shield level and joins calls for pitch preparation to change

Martin Smith

9 May 2020, 01:51 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo