Khawaja backs in-form Renshaw for Test recall

Should David Warner vacate the Test opener’s spot in the next 12 months, current partner Usman Khawaja has made a case for fellow Queenslander Matthew Renshaw

AAP

18 November 2022, 04:24 PM AEST

