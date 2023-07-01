Khawaja's evolution makes him Bazball bowling kryptonite

Khawaja makes England pay following hosts' capitulation

While England are once again scratching their heads at they might dismiss Usman Khawaja, it was not so long ago the veteran was cautioning against holding high expectations for players like him.

Shortly before departing Brisbane for Australia’s six-Test tour of the United Kingdom, Khawaja suggested top-order batters would best be served with "low expectations" over the scores they should be expected to contribute.

After making 0 and 13 in his first two hits of his campaign in the World Test Championship final against India, that forewarning appeared well-timed.

His pessimism of course stemmed from the 2019 Ashes series in England.

Despite not yet having shifted to the opener position he is now statistically one of Australia's best ever in, Khawaja might as well have been one four years ago.

Batting at No.3 for the first three Tests before losing his spot, he never came in later than the fifth over and never before the score had advanced past 13.

When he was dropped for the final two matches of the series, Khawaja feared his international career was over.

Not only did another chance materialise, but he has gone from first-drop fodder to England's most frustrating opponent.

In four innings so far this Ashes campaign, including the 58 he was unbeaten on at stumps on day three of the ongoing second Test, Khawaja has plundered more runs (281) than the entire sum scored by Australian openers in 2019 (197 runs in 20 innings from David Warner, Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris combined).

Khawaja’s tally of 711 balls faced in this series is more than double the next highest figure from either team (Steve Smith’s 280 deliveries).

Perhaps most importantly, it has stopped his opponents from playing the game on their terms. Batting long periods is the antithesis of England’s stated aim of taking 20 wickets as quickly as possible.

It has also helped his teammates.

With Warner's output with the bat (136 runs at 34 in this series, compared to his 95 at 9.50 in his torrid campaign four years ago) also lifting it has meant Australia's middle order has been given better platforms than they got on their last trip to the UK.

"They’ve been fantastic. They’ve played a lot of cricket together," Mitchell Starc said of the veteran duo who have now combined for opening stands of 29, 61, 73 and 63 in this Ashes series.

"It was a big focus leading into this series the way they wanted to go about their cricket. Both have been fantastic openers for a long time, Uzzie’s form over the last couple of years has been phenomenal.

"They’ve created a really good partnership over a long period of time and to come into a series like this with the starts they’ve had have been quality."

Although the two pitches produced to suit England's Bazball style for the opening Tests of this campaign hold fewer demons for batters that the more seam-friendly tracks rolled out four years ago, Australia's vastly improved output from their openers has been no mean feat.

Even Australia's 'big three' fast-bowling pack, reunited in this Test with the recall of Starc, would concede there is no more skilled pace trio in world cricket than the Stuart Broad-Jimmy Anderson-Ollie Robinson combination.

The Edgbaston track for the series opener was dubbed by some as the flattest they had played on, yet Broad and Robinson still extracted enough movement to ensure Smith and Marnus Labuschagne (the two top-ranked batters in the world at the time) were dismissed for under 20 in both innings, and Warner for 9 and 36.

Lord's has offered even more at times when cloud cover has been in place, as it has for most of the time Australia has batted in this match.

That set up a gripping duel between Robinson and Khawaja. Much had been made of their verbal jousts in the first Test, but the England right-armer beating the Australian left-hander's bat from both over and around the wicket on day three highlighted the pair's supreme skills.

Few Test bowlers could seam the ball from challenging areas as consistently as Robinson. Khawaja, in turn, showed equal skill to not nick one. He played the line of the ball, never pushing at it, diminishing the bowler’s chances of finding his outside edge.

Josh Tongue, the second-gamer who bowled a peach to dismiss Khawaja in the first innings for his lowest score of the series (17), came the closest to getting him out in the second innings so far when he had him dropped at square leg by Jimmy Anderson, who failed to hold on to a crisply-struck pull shot.

It was a rare misstep for Khawaja.

At Edgbaston in his final-day hand of 65, Khawaja eschewed attacking strokes against pace off the front foot, believing the dusty, slow pitch made driving too much of a risk, and instead sweated on short balls to cut or pull.

But in increasingly dire light in London on Friday, Khawaja drove with assurance to take his side's lead to 221 and have England in desperate need of finding a way through him if they hope to avoid a 0-2 series deficit.

